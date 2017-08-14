Grande Prairie RCMP investigate aggravated assaultGrande Prairie RCMP investigate aggravated assault

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On August 13 at approximately 1:00 AM, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a disturbance in the back alley in the area of 100 Avenue and 105 Street.

Police attended the location and found one male victim had been stabbed during an altercation with another male. The suspect fled in a vehicle before police arrived on scene. The male victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance. It’s believed that no other individual was injured during this incident.

Grande Prairie RCMP with the assistance of the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Unit continue to investigate this matter and are requesting assistance from anyone who might have witnessed these events.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.