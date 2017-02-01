Grande Prairie RCMP – Interprovincial investigation leads to multiple charges

RCMP

Grande Prairie, Alberta: On Monday, January 30th, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section and Police Dog Services were conducting an ongoing investigation into a male suspected of several vehicle thefts in the Grande Prairie area. This individual was familiar to RCMP and had a history of fleeing from police during attempted arrests. During the investigation, members conducted surveillance on two suspects which lead police into British Columbia. When the suspects returned to Alberta, police were able to safely arrest a male and female at a gas station in Beaverlodge.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP have charged the following:

Jake Andrew Snow, 26, of Grande Prairie is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 x5;

Theft of Truck Over $5000;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Less than $5000;

Possession of Break In Instruments;

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Vehicle;

Resist arrest;

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Jessica Louise Zatko, 19, of High Prairie is charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 x2

Possession of Break In Instruments

Possession of a Firearm In A Vehicle

Possession of a Controlled Substance

The alleged offenses occurred in both the City of Grande Prairie and County of Grande Prairie between December 15, 2016 and January 30, 2017.

Grande Prairie RCMP would like to thank Dawson Creek RCMP and Police Dog Services for their assistance in the investigation and the safe apprehension of the suspects.