Grande Prairie RCMP highlight counterfeit money

Grande Prairie RCMP

News Release

For Immediate Release

January 2, 2016

Counterfeit Money

Grande Prairie, AB: Grande Prairie RCMP would like to remind retail businesses and those in the service industry to help reduce counterfeit currency incidents through prevention. Police have recently seized counterfeit money in the denomination of $100 Canadian bank notes as well as $50 and $100 U.S. bank notes that were passed at local businesses. All Canadian bank notes have security features that are reliable, quick and easy to use. By making it a habit to check two or more of these features whenever you accept notes – large and small – will help to intercept counterfeits and keep them out of the till and out of your change.

How to make sure a note is genuine?

Checking security features on bank notes is quick and easy. All you have to do is touch the note, look at it and flip it.

Verify at least two or three security features before accepting a note. Check for the behaviour of the security features, not just their presence. If you still have doubts, check more security features. Compare a suspect note with one you know is genuine. Learn the security features of U.S. currency and how to verify them.

To fight counterfeiting, the Bank of Canada offers free training materials to help the public, businesses, and police agencies use the security features in genuine bank notes. If you know your notes, you’ll be able to detect a counterfeit at a glance and protect yourself from fraud.

What to do if you suspect that you have been offered a counterfeit note during a transaction:

Assess the situation to ensure that you are not at risk. Then do the following:

Politely refuse that note and explain that you suspect that it may be counterfeit.

Ask for another note (and check it too).

Advise the person to check the note with the local police.

Inform your local police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money.

What to do if you suspect that a note is counterfeit after a transaction:

Keep the note and record all relevant information (denomination, serial number etc.).

Recordthe details of how you received the note: time, context, description of the person who gave you the note, description of any accomplices, vehicle license plate number, etc.

Contact your local police. If it’s real, you’ll get it back.

Sources:

http://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention/

http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca