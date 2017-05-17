Grande Prairie RCMP – Grande Prairie Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, AB: On March 17, 2017 Grande Prairie General Investigation Section (GIS), executed a search warrant on a Grande Prairie residence in relation to a child pornography investigation. The investigation resulted from reports received by the National Child Exploitation Centre in Ottawa that child pornography was being shared on multiple social media platforms.

In partnership with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, the investigation resulted in the identification of a suspect which led to the subsequent search warrant. On May 16, 2017, Justin Doucet was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of child pornography Sec 161.1(4) X 1

Distribute child pornography Sec. 161.1(3) X 1

Access child pornography Sec. 161.1(4.1) X 1

DOUCET was brought before a Justice of the Peace and released on bail with strict conditions. DOUCET’s is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on June 28, 2017.

Due to the complex nature of such cases, the investigation will continue.

ICE is an integrated team consisting of Calgary Police, Edmonton Police, Lethbridge Police, Medicine Hat Police, and RCMP officers, and investigates offences involving child pornography, any computer-related child sexual abuse, child luring over the Internet, voyeurism involving victims under the age of 18, and child sex trade/tourism.

Police receive reports of online criminal activity, including child pornography offences from a variety of sources, and would like anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children to report the activity to police, Crimestoppers or through Cybertip.ca.