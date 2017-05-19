Grande Prairie RCMP – Getting a “Handle” On Crime

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On May 14th, Grande Prairie’s Crime Reduction Unit were conducting patrols in the area of 103rd Avenue and 105th Street Grande Prairie. While doing so, an individual was observed checking door handles and truck boxes. The male was quickly apprehended and found with multiple stolen items on his person.

Wayne GERVAIS (34), of Grande Prairie, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Mischief

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Break-In Tools

Fail to Comply with Conditions x7

GERVAIS has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on May 24th at the Grande Prairie Provincial Court.

