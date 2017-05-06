Grande Prairie RCMP Charge Three Males in Residential Break & Enter

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – RCMP responded to a break and enter in progress at a residence in the area of 99 Avenue and 90 Street on May 4, 2017.

At approximately 9:52 am a concerned citizen contacted police advising of a possible break and enter to a nearby residence. The witness heard a loud bang and observed that the rear patio door of the residence had been smashed. A suspicious vehicle was also seen idling in front of the residence. Two males had exited the vehicle and entered the residence while one male remained in the vehicle. Once police arrived on scene, they located the suspect vehicle which was still occupied by the lone male. Police arrested the male and shortly thereafter entered the residence where two other male suspects were arrested without incident.

Jarrett MALONEY (19) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following Criminal Offences:

Break and Enter to a residence

Possession of stolen property over $5000.00

Fail to comply with Probation Order

Drive with no insurance (Traffic Safety Act)

Dylan PRINCE (18) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following Criminal Offences:

Break and Enter to a residence

Disguise With Intent to Commit an Offence

Possession of stolen property over $5000.00

Breach of Recognizance

Dylan SUTTON (18) of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following Criminal Offences:

Break and Enter to a residence

Disguise With Intent to Commit an Offence

Possession of prohibited weapon with intent to Commit an Offence

Unlawful possession of prohibited weapon

Possession of stolen property over $5000.00

Fail to comply with court order

All three males have been remanded into custody until their next court date on Monday May 8, 2017 in Grande Prairie.

Through police investigation stolen property was recovered and will be returned to their rightful owners.

The RCMP would like to thank members of the public for the active role they play in reporting suspicious persons and behaviours.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.