Grande Prairie RCMP charge man with attempted murder

Grande Prairie, Alberta: In the early morning of April 2, 2017, Grande Prairie RCMP were dispatched to assist EMS at a residence on the east side of the city.

Outside of the residence, a male victim was found with injuries as a result of a hatchet attack. The victim sustained significant trauma and was taken to hospital. He has since been released and is expected to recover.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of an adult male, without incident a short time later. The occurrence is considered an isolated incident with no risk to the public.

Ronald Ernest GAUTHIER, 38, of Leduc County, Alberta has been charged with Attempted Murder Section 239 C.C. He will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court today.

If you have information about this investigation or any other investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-380-5701, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.