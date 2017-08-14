Grande Prairie RCMP charge male in child pornography investigation

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On August 3, 2017, the Grande Prairie RCMP General Investigation Section with assistance of Calgary Police Service and the RCMP’s Southern Alberta General Investigation Section, located and arrested a male in Calgary for child pornography related charges.

As a result of information received by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa and in partnership with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), Grande Prairie RCMP- General Investigation Section executed a search warrant at a residence in Grande Prairie on August 2, 2017 in relation to the possession and distribution of child pornography. At the time of the search warrant, the suspect was not located.

Wally ADAMS from Grande Prairie (29) was located in Calgary the following day and has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of child pornography

Making child pornography available

ADAMS has been released from custody and is to appear in Provincial Court on September 27, 2017.

Due to the complex nature of such cases, the investigation will continue.

ICE is an integrated team consisting of Calgary Police, Edmonton Police, Lethbridge Police, Medicine Hat Police, and RCMP officers, and investigates offences involving child pornography, any computer-related child sexual abuse, child luring over the Internet, voyeurism involving victims under the age of 18, and child sex trade/tourism.

Police receive reports of online criminal activity, including child pornography offences from a variety of sources. If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.