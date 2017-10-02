Grande Prairie RCMP charge male in armed robbery incident

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On September 29, 2017, Grande Prairie RCMP arrested a 34 year-old male for robbery at a down town business.

At approximately 11:24 AM RCMP responded to a disturbance of a male attempting to steal items from a business on 100 Avenue. The male was seen entering the store wearing a bandana covering his face. The male proceeded to smash a glass display with an axe and attempt to take jewellery. While trying to exit the business the suspect bear sprayed three (3) employees. The male fled on foot and dropped the items he had taken.

Police Dog Services attended the scene and tracked the male to Muskoseepi Park where his was hiding and was subsequently arrested by police.

Terry James HICKEY (34) is being charged with the following Criminal Code Offences:

Assault with a weapon X3

Robbery

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose X2

Breach of Recognizance

The three (3) store employees suffered minor but non-life threatening injuries.

HICKEY has been remanded into custody and is to appear in Provincial Court on October 16, 2017.