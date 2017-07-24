Grande Prairie RCMP arrest male after vehicle pursuit

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On July 22, 2017 at approximately 9:00 PM, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a traffic complaint in the down town area on 100 Avenue. The suspect vehicle was observed by a police officer on bike patrol in the area of 100 Avenue and Muskoseepi Park. Police signalled the suspect vehicle to stop, but the vehicle accelerated in the direction of the police forcing them to move out of the way in order to avoid getting struck.

Police lost sight of the suspect vehicle for a short amount of time, but it was soon located at a construction site within the City. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled from police after colliding with two security fences on site causing damage to the property. Shortly thereafter the suspect vehicle was seen westbound on 100 Avenue and 116 Street driving dangerously close to workers in the area. A pursuit ensued on Highway 43 which lead police through fields where the suspect vehicle struck a police vehicle causing extensive damage. A spike belt was successfully deployed subsequently causing the suspect vehicle to come to a stop in a rural canola field. The driver fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended by Police Dog services along with Grande Prairie RCMP.

No members of the public, nor police officers were injured during these events.

Darren SYDORKO (23) from Grande Prairie, has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Impaired operation of a Motor Vehicle

Assault with a weapon x 2

Assault of a police officer

Resisting Arrest

Operate motor vehicle when pursued by police x 2

Mischief over $5000.00 x 2

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle x 7

SYDROKO has been remanded into custody until July 31, 2017.

The investigation is ongoing. The RCMP would like to thank members of the public for their assistance during this investigation.

