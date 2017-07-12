Grande Prairie RCMP arrest female for possession of stolen property

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, Alberta – On July 6, 2017 at approximately 1:45 AM, Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) conducted a traffic stop which resulted in the arrest of a female for possession of stolen property.

While on patrol, police noticed a vehicle without it’s lights on. They continued to follow the vehicle from a distance and determined the vehicle to be stolen. The police safely stopped the vehicle in the area of 94 Avenue where the lone female driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident. Upon searching the vehicle police recovered stolen property stemming from previous occurrences and a weapon in arms reach of the driver.

The RCMP is currently working on returning the property back to their rightful owners.

29-year-old Maygan FEHR, from Grande Prairie, has been charged for the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of stolen property x5

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Breach of recognizance x6

FEHR has also been charged with operating a motor vehicle without holding a subsisting operator’s licence under the Traffic Safety Act. She is to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court today July 12, 2017.

The Grande Prairie Crime Reduction Unit supports front line operations with dedicated uniformed members to pro-actively detect and deter criminal activity in the city of Grande Prairie.

If you have information on this or any other crime in Grande Prairie, contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.