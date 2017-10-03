Grande Prairie Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

RCMP

News release

– On October 2, 2017, Grande Prairie RCMP charged a man with child pornography related offences following an investigation.

As a result of information received by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa and in partnership with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), Grande Prairie RCMP- General Investigation Section executed a search warrant at a residence on the northeast side of the city stemming from a child pornography investigation. The man who worked as a contracted security guard in a local high school and other city facilities has been arrested and charged.

Brian HANLY (46) of Grande Prairie, Alberta has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Possession of Child Pornography

Making Child Pornography Available

HANLY was released on bail with strict conditions. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on November 1st, 2017

The matter remains under investigation and police do not believe any local children were exploited in relation to these charges.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information regarding this investigation will be released at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation are asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.