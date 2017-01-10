Grande Prairie Investigate Robbery at Local Store

RCMP

News release

Grande Prairie, AB: Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred early this morning at a convenience store located on Kateri Drive in Mission Estates.

At approximately 2:53 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a hold up alarm at the 7-11 in Mission Estates. The male suspect entered the store , approached the employee and demanded money. The suspect left the store through the front door with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as:

Native Male

5’5”

175-180 lbs

Dark hair

Freckles or acne

Black hoodie with a red hood

Red backpack

Jeans

If you have any information about this or any other investigation(s), please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.