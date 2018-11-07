GPV volleyball teams bring home medals



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

GPV’s volleyball teams continue to bring home medals, with three of four teams winning at invitational tournaments over the weekend of October 26-27.



The senior high girls’ team won gold at the Hinton invitational, and player Brianna Willier is pleased with the outcome.



“We did really well,” says Willier, adding that they had tough competition, but it was an enjoyable experience.



The team lost to Grand Trunk High School (Grande Prairie) in round robin play, but they beat them 25-11 and 25-20 in the championship game.



The senior boys’ team didn’t fair as well in Fairview. They placed second in their pool, but they lost in a crossover match to St. Thomas More Catholic School (Grande Prairie). However, both junior teams came home with silver medals from Bezanson.



The girls’ team played against LaGlace School in the semi-final game and won. Then they played against the Benzanson team in the championship game, but came up short, as the hosting team won by scores of 25-16 and 25-17 to take the gold medal. Nonetheless, Coach Parker Bonnah is pleased with their performance and the silver medal win.



“It was a good learning experience for them,” he says. “Bezanson was the team to beat, they were good.”



The boys team went undefeated in round robin play. Then they played against Sexsmith in the championship game, and narrowly lost by scores of 23-25 and 25-27.



Still Coach Heather Servant is pleased with their performance and the silver medal.



“It was a really close game,” she says. “We’re happy to win a medal.”



Both senior teams went to High Prairie this past weekend for an invitational tournament. The junior girls’ team went to zone tournament in Peace River, while the boys’ team went to La Crete for zones.