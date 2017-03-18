GPV Vipers junior basketball teams place third in league playoffs

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The basketball season came to the end for the GPV Vipers junior teams in February, and both teams did well at league playoffs in Slave Lake during February 24-25.

Pam Heckbert, the junior girls’ coach, is pleased with the outcome for her team, which placed third overall.

“The girls played their hearts out,” says Heckbert. “It was hard work, with rebounds and defence, but they worked really hard.”

During these playoffs, they beat teams they hadn’t won against all season, including the Gift Lake Hurricanes, St. Francis of Assisi Falcons and Kinuso Lady Knights. But the Vipers lost to the Saint Andrews Saints and Prairie River Junior High Raiders, who went on to the gold medal game.

Heckbert is looking forward to coaching the team next season.

The junior boys’ team also placed third in league playoffs. They had wins against the Falcons, Raiders and Kinuso Knights, but lost to the Hurricanes for the bronze medal. Nonetheless, coach Michelle Pitre is pleased with the team’s efforts.

“They came together in the end,” says Pitre.

“They got progressively better and determined as the playoffs went on. Their sportsmanship, both on and off the court, was exemplary.”

Pitre, too, is looking forward to coaching her team next season.