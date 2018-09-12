GPV teams ready for new year

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The rosters for cross-country team, as well as the golf teams and volleyball teams were being finalized at Georges P. Vanier last week, and Principle Pam Heckbert is looking forward to getting them into action.



“We have good participation this season, with lots of students coming out to play,” says Heckbert.



“We look forward to giving them the best season we can.”



Melodie Schaefer is the coach for the cross-country running team and they will be holding practices twice a week, starting this week.



Dave Pedden is the golf coach and he will be taking the senior high girls to their zone tournament in High Level on Sept. 17.



The junior boys’ and girls’ teams will go to their zone tournament at the Mighty Peace Golf & Country Club in Grimshaw on Sept. 25.



As for the volleyball teams, Schaefer is the senior girls’ coach, with Ron Meunier as the assistant coach; and Heckbert is the senior boys’ coach.



Parker Bonnah is the junior girls’ coach and Heather Servant is the junior boys’ coach.