GPV students travel to Costa Rica In March for educational opportunity

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Learning about volcanoes and nature, as well as a visit to a museum, will be part of an educational experience for 24 students at Georges P. Vanier, when they go to to Costa Rica in March.

“This is a travel studies initiative which includes lunch time classes, as well as presentations about their culture and history,” says Diane Boucher, one of the teachers going with them.

“We have a really good group of kids going.”

The group flies to San Jose, Costa Rica on March 18. Among the items on their agenda is a trip to the national history museum, the national park and a nature walk through the Tirimbina Biological Reserve.

They will also tour a coffee plantation.

Games and a cultural exchange with middle school and high school students are also on the itinerary.

They will also an organic and sustainable production farm.

Then there’s kayaking and canoeing at Arenal Lake, as well as zip lining in the same area.

Near the end of their trip, they will visit the Poas Volcano National Park for a cloud forest hike.

This includes traveling into a crater and to the Botos lagoon.

Many students did fundraising for the trip.

Each student will have to keep a daily journal during the trip. The Smoky River Express will interview some of the students when they return.

Ecole Heritage students going to Nicaragua

At the same time that the GPV students are going to Costa Rica, students at Ecole Heritage in Falher will be going to Nicaragua for a humanitarian mission.

