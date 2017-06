DELF (Diplôme d’Etudes en Langue Française) is an official diploma awarded by the French Ministry of Education to certify the competency of candidates from outside France in the French language. Front row, left to right: Shayna Yaremko, Sidney Tardif, Ethan St-Laurent and Bradyn Heckbert. Back row, left to right: Kyle Guerette, Adyn Ouellette, Seth Labrecque and Derrick Brochu.