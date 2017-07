Some Georges P. Vanier students have received the Marvyn Dupuis Bursary. Left-right are Jamie Tanguay ($4,000 over two years), Danika Bouvier ($2,000 over five years), Makayla Bouvier ($16,000 over four years) and Kyle Jolie ($18,480 over four years). This bursary is awarded based on financial need and academic performance through high school.