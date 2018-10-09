GPV senior girls’ volleyball team takes first place in the Rocky Mountain House invitational tournament



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Coach Ron Meunier and the senior girls’ volleyball team at Georges P. Vanier have their first medal win of the season, bringing home the gold medal and trophy from the Rocky Mountain House invitational.



“The kids were up for it,” says Coach Meunier. “They played very disciplined and went undefeated.”



The team competed at the invitational tournament on Sept. 28 and 29. They played against a team from Canmore in the championship game and won it in two straight sets, to clinch their victory.



Other GPV volleyball action



One week earlier, the senior girls’ team played in Grimshaw and placed second overall, winning silver. They played against the Glenmary Saints and lost in the third set, but Melodie Schaefer, the other coach, was pleased with their performance.



“They played really well, showing great improvement over the last few weeks,” says Schaefer.



The senior boys’ team, which has many new players and is rebuilding this season, also participated in that tournament. They didn’t make the playoffs, but Coach Pam Heckbert says the tournament gave them valuable experience.



Both teams will go to White Court this coming weekend for another tournament.