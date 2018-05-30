GPV rugby teams get ready for the grid iron



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

smokyriverexpress.com

@SmokyRiverExprs

Georges P. Vanier’s boys’ and girls’ rugby teams, comprising approximately 24 members, having been practicing since early May and they are ready to play.



The teams have the field out back and they have been using it on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons for practice. The teams have been working on their footwork, agility and passing.



Coach Brock Whalen – the others are Tony Smit and Parker Bonnah – is pleased with their progress.



“They’re doing well in a short time,” says Whalen. “We have a couple of tournaments coming up.”



They were to travel to Grande Prairie on May 30 for a game, and then travel to another community in early June for a second game. The rugby season ends in mid-June.