GPV junior girls’ volleyball team wins consolation game in Peace River

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The Georges P. Vanier junior girls’ volleyball team brought home the consolation plaque from Peace River last week.



They participated in an invitational tournament during the weekend of October 19-21. They came out of round robin play with a 0-3 record, but they were able to take the consolation plaque after winning against the High Level team.



Last week, in preparation for the invitational tournament in Bezanson on the weekend of October 26-28, Coach Parker Bonnah focused on working at the net, as well as on serving.



The junior boys’ team also went to the Peace River invitational tournament. Coach Heather Servant noted they placed first in their pool, but lost in the quarter-finals. They, too, went to the Bezanson invitational tournament this past weekend.



The senior girls’ volleyball team went to the Cougars invitational in Valleyview over the weekend of October 19-21. Coach Melodie Schaefer noted that they lost in semi-finals, but took third place overall and won bronze. They travelled to Hinton this past weekend for an invitational tournament.



The senior boys’ team didn’t have any tournaments in mid or late October. However, Coach Pam Heckbert has been preparing them for a tournament in Fairview this past weekend.



“Our drills have been split evenly between focusing on defensive play (blocking, covering the block, and anticipation), and offense (attack footwork, technique and strategy),” says Heckbert. “We are feeling healthy and prepared for this weekend’s tournament in Fairview.