GPV junior boys’ volleyball wins silver medal



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The Georges P. Vanier junior boys’ volleyball team performed well at the La Crete invitational over the weekend of October 2-3, bringing home the silver medal.



“It was fantastic,” said their substitute coach, Pam Heckbert. “They played so well.”



The team placed second overall in their pool. Then they beat the Valleyview in semi-finals and advanced to finals to play against La Crete. It was a close game, with the hosting team winning by scores of 28-26 and 25-23, to take the gold.



However, the GPV team brought home the silver and Heckbert is pleased with their win.



Concerning the other GPV teams, the junior girls’ team went to Peace River high for zones. They placed third in round robin and this marked the end of the season for them.



Coach Parker Bonnah was disappointed with the outcome but, he adds, they had some great moments during the season. Bonnah is proud of them for their efforts and he looks forward to coaching the team against next season.



The senior high boys’ and girls’ teams participated in an invitational tournament at E.W. Pratt in High Prairie the same weekend.



Melodie Schaefer, the girls’ coach, says it was a great opportunity for the younger members of the team to play, as a warmup for the Peace Classic, which was held in Peace River this past weekend.



As for the senior boys’ team, Captain Bradyn Heckbert noted that they ended with a 2-2 record in round robin play, but that was as far as they went. They lost out in points, as there was a three-way tie for third place.



The senior boys’ team also went to the Peace Classic this past weekend.