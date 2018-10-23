GPV junior boys volleyball team brings home banner



Mac Olsen

Express Staff

Georges P. Vanier has another banner to hang on their gym wall, as the junior boys volleyball team took first place at the Josh Halverson Invitational.



The boys’ and girls’ teams attended the event at Prairie River Junior High in High Prairie during October 12-13.



The boys’ team competed against the PRJH Raiders round robin play and lost to the hosting team. However, the GPV team then played against them in the championship game and won, to take the banner.



The girls’ team lost to Gift Lake in round robin action, but won against them in quarter-final action, although they went no further.



Nonetheless, Coach Parker Bonnah is confident that his team is gradually improving. Last week, in the runup to the Peace River Nomad tournament (held on October 19 & 20), he had the team focus on their net play in practices.



Senior high volleyball teams



The senior boys’ and girls’ teams went to Whitecourt during October 12-13.



The boys’ team came out third overall in their pool, playing against the team from Onoway in their first consolation game, which they won. However, they lost to the E.W. Pratt Chargers in their second consolation game.Nonetheless, Coach Pam Heckbert is pleased with their performance, despite many rookies being on the team.



“They played really well,” says Heckbert. “Our team is very young, but improving with every tournament.”



The senior girls’ team didn’t perform well, but Coach Melodie Schaefer commented that the Grade 10 players had many opportunities to play.



“They played a couple of very good sets,” says Schaefer.



The girls’ team went to the Cougar Classic Tournament in Valleyview this past weekend. The boys’ team will go to Fairview during November 2-3 for their next tournament.