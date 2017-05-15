GPV junior badminton team brings home divisional plaque, senior team does well at zones

Express Staff

Georges P. Vanier’s junior badminton team was successful again this year and brought home the divisional plaque.

Gold

. Josh Allen and Nolan Yaremko.

. Abbey Doris and Kyle Guenette.

. Josh Tardif and Emily St. Laurent.

. Taylor Benoit.

Silver

. Rylee St. Jean and Cameron Henley.

. Catherine Brochu.

. Trey Anderson and Charles Castro.

. Colin Doyle and Hannah Sasseville.

. Kaitlyn St. Laurent and Ryanne Chailler.

. Aldeen Garcia.

Bronze

. Alex Gauthier.

. Logan Yaremko.

. David Rebamonte.

Zone eliminations were held on May 2 in High Prairie, and 14 GPV players qualified for zones. They were held in Grimshaw this past weekend.

Senior high results

Thirteen senior high players went to zones in Valleyview during April 28-29.

The results were as follows:

. Bronze for senior mixed doubles: Bobby Brochu and Kayla Eldridge.

. Silver for senior girls’ singles: Hailey Turcotte.

. Gold for senior girls’ doubles: Makayla Bouvier and Kristen Tardif.

. Gold for intermediate girls’ singles: Kennedy Turcotte.

. Silver for junior girls’ singles: Shayna Yaremko.

The students who won gold and silver advanced to provincials, which were held in Red Deere this past weekend.

Look for stories about the GPV and Ecole Heritage team results in a future edition of the Smoky River Express.

Other GPV events

Georges P. Vanier will be hosting other events before the end of the school year.

This includes the valediction ceremony, beginning at 3 p.m. on May 20.

There will also be a talent show on May 25, ‘Gizmo Williams’ on May 30, and a drama play at 7 p.m. on May 31.

The Colours Night and Barbecue is on June 8 and a band concert will be held June 15.

Look for stories about them in future editions of the Express as well.