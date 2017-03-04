GPV senior boys’ basketball team wins gold at home in divisional tournament

Mac Olsen

The senior high boys’ basketball team at Georges P. Vanier won their divisional tournament on February 18, receiving the gold medal for their efforts.

“They did an amazing job,” says coach Chuck Jones. “I’m proud of them. They played their hearts out.”

The divisional tournament was held at Georges P. Vanier in Donnelly during February 17 and 18.

They were joined by the Kinuso Knights, the St. Francis of Assisi Falcons, Atikameg Warriors of Whitefish Lake, Saint Andrews Saints of High

Prairie, Roland and Michener Rams of Slave Lake and Mistassiniy Mustangs of Wabasca.

The teams played a series of round robin games in the evening of February 17 and through the early afternoon the next day.

The Saint Andrews Saints played against the GPV Vipers in the bronze medal game in the mid-afternoon.

The Vipers won the game by a score of 60-29. The Saints took home the bronze medal and the Vipers advanced to the gold medal game.

The Vipers faced the Falcons, who proved they would give the GPV team a run for their money. The game seesawed several times, with the Falcons nearly winning. However the Vipers managed to hold on and win by a score of 70-65.

The Falcons received the silver medal and the Vipers received the gold medal. The teams clapped for each other as they received their respective medals.

