GPV bands entertain with Christmas concert and play

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The main gym at Georges P. Vanier was filled with the festive season in the evening of Dec. 14, as the school held their annual Christmas concert.



The senior high band opened the event with ‘O Canada’.



Then the Grade 7 band performed ‘Jolly Old St. Nick’, ‘Good King Wenceslas’, ‘Up on the Housetop’ and ‘Jingle Bells’.



The Grade 8 band performed ‘Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!” and ‘Name that Christmas Carol’ which featured a compilation of songs.



The Grade 9 drama class performed ‘What Could Go Wrong: The Night Before Christmas’. The narrator tried to keep the actors on script, but sometimes they didn’t quite have their lines or the plot correct with her dialogue.



The Grade 9 band performed ‘Christmas Bell Carol; followed by ‘Along the Beaches of Normandy’ that they performed at their Remembrance Day service; and ‘The Sounds of Christmas Joy’.



The senior band offered its flare with another Christmas compilation entitled ‘Festival Carols’ and then ‘Greensleeves’. Next, with light sabre in hand (see bottom of Page 9), band teacher Brock Whalen lead them in ‘Highlights from the Star Wars Saga’.



The concert finished with the audience invited to participate in the Christmas Sing-a-long.



Look for other photos of this event on our webiste at smokyriverexpress.com. Also, go to our Facebook page for a series of videos of this concert, as well as other school Christmas concerts.