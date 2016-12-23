GPV bands bring out the Christmas spirit

Mac Olsen

The junior and senior high bands for Georges P. Vanier demonstrated their Christmas spirit on Dec. 15 with their annual concert.

There was a large turnout for the event, by parents and the public, pleasing principal Bob Owens.

“It was great to see the parents out,” says Owens. “The students performed well.”

Pam Heckbert and Edson Johnson led the bands in their respective performances.

Heckbert led the Grade 8 band for the performance of ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’.

Johnson led them for ‘Kiss them Goodbye’.

He also led the Grade 9 band for ‘Silent Night’ and ‘O Holy Night’.

The Grade 9 drama group performed a play entitled ‘Christmas Ghost’.

In the story, several people are waiting to exchange items and a customer service representative gets into disputes with them time and again, to the point that verbal daggers are thrown around.

But there is a mending of fences in some situations, with the help of an old lady, who turns out to be dead.

Screams and running end the play.

The senior high band performed some Christmas songs, including ‘Jingle Blues’, ‘Christmas Festival’ and ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’.

New for the school this year is a jazz band and they performed songs like Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition’ and ‘Green Onions’.

Heckbert and Johnson lent their talents to the performances.