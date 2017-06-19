G.P. Vanier athletes proudly display their colours at June 8 awards night

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Following a hamburger supper in the small gym, parents, students, teachers and coaches adjourned to the school’s main gym for the G.P. Vanier Colours Night Awards 2017, which took place on June 8.

During the evening, the school coaches stood at the podium to highlight the efforts and achievements of school teams and to present certificates to athletes who had distinguished themselves.

Coaches and parents were also thanked for their committments, expecially when call upon to travel with the teams to events around the province.

The teams that unfurled their 2016-2017 banners at the awards ceremony were Senior High, Girls Curling, Zone Champions – Senior High Girls Golf, Zone Champions – Senior High School Boys Basketball Divisional Champions – Junior High Girls Volleyball, Divisional Champions and Junior High Badminton Divisional Champions.

Vanier Colours also presented top male and female athlete of the year and the Flying “V” Award, which is presented to athletes who have participated in a minimum of three different sports during high school was presented to Christine Laflamme and Hailey Turcotte.

There will be more coverage and photographs of G. P. Vanier’s Colours Night event in the Smoky River Express June 21 edition.