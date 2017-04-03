Grande Prairie RCMP: Traffic stop yields seizure of drugs and $10,000 in cash

RCMP

News release

On March 9, 2017 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Grande Prairie GIS Drug Unit conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a convenience store in the Cobblestone Plaza.

Members conducted an investigation which resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old male. A search of the vehicle subsequent to the arrest was completed and police seized; 23 Fentanyl pills, Cocaine, brass knuckles and over $10,000 in Canadian Currency.

Justin Caouette of Grande Prairie was charged with the following offences:

. Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Controlled Drugs and Substance Act).

. Possession of a Controlled Substance (CDSA).

. Possession of Canadian Currency over $5,000 obtained by crime (CC).

. Possession of a Prohibited Weapon (CC).

Caouette is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 3, 2017.