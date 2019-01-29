Grande Prairie RCMP Investigate Shooting Incident – Update #2

RCMP

Grande Prairie RCMP continue to investigate a shooting that occurred on Tuesday August 14, 2018, at a campground in Evergreen Park, where a 62-year-old male was wounded and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

A dark coloured truck was noted in the area at the time of the incident. RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime, or any other crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780) 830-5700 or call your local police detachment. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

BACKGROUND

On Tuesday August 14, 2018 at approximately 5:49 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP were dispatched to a campground at Evergreen Park for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival police located a male inside a trailer with a single gunshot wound. The 62-year-old male was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police believe this was not a random act and there is no additional risk to public safety. Grande Prairie RCMP and Grande Prairie General Investigation Section continue to investigate.

High Level RCMP – Officer-Involved Shooting *update: charges*

One male has been charged in relation to a shooting incident on January 12, 2019.



Ivan Joseph Ell (30) of High Level has been charged with:



. Attempted murder with a firearm (x2).

. Pointing a firearm.

. Uttering threats.

. Discharge firearm with intent.

. Mischief under $5,000.

. Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

. Possess firearm without holding a license.



Ell remains in custody until his next court appearance on February 4, 2019.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided.

BACKGROUND

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2019, High Level RCMP members responded to a call regarding a distraught male at a residence south of High Level, Alta. Upon arrival, members engaged with the male who produced a firearm.

The subject fired the weapon and an officer returned fire. The male later barricaded himself in the residence.

“K” Division Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and Air Services were engaged as a result of the incident.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2019, the male surrendered into police custody and was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No officers were injured as a result of the incident.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified of the incident and indicated the investigation would remain with the RCMP.