Grande Prairie RCMP charge males following search warrant execution

On August 24, 2018, Grande Prairie RCMP Drug Unit with assistance from, RCMP ALERT, Police Dog Services, General Duty Members and General Investigation Section, executed a search warrant at two residences in Grande Prairie. Two males were arrested without incident.



The following items were seized during the search:

. Loaded handgun.

. 122 grams of Cocaine.

. Approximately 1 kilogram of marihuana.

. 24 grams of Heroin.

. 62 tabs of LSD.

. 28 tablets of Oxycontin.

. A small amount of Fentanyl.

. Over $50,000 in Canadian currency.

Blake Burrows (19) of Grande Prairie is facing the following charges:

. Possession for the purpose of trafficking.

. Possession of proceeds of crime.

. Possession of a controlled substance.

. Obstruct Police Officer.

Zachery Edwards-Swanson (18) of Grande Prairie has been charged with:

. Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x4).

. Possession of proceeds of crime.

. Unsafe storage of a firearm.

. Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

. Possession of a Restricted firearm.

Burrows and Edwards-Swanson appeared in Provincial Court in Grande Prairie on August 29, 2018.



Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to increasing community safety by using a crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders, gathering intelligence and conducting enforcement initiatives.

Suspect arrested following flight from police

A 27 year old female is in custody after fleeing from police during a traffic stop.

On August 29, 2018 at approximately 5:40 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP conducted a traffic stop in the area of 97a Street and 100 Avenue. The female driver was wanted on criminal warrants. Officers placed her under arrest however she broke free and jumped back into her vehicle. She sped off at a high rate of speed while officers were still holding on to the doors of the jeep.

The suspect was located around 6 p.m. driving in the area of 68 Avenue and 92 Street. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle, however it failed to stop. A pursuit was initiated but was terminated almost immediately when the suspect entered a residential area while driving dangerously. The jeep continued to speed, and was heading northbound on 92 Street when it collided with an SUV and a gravel truck that were waiting at the intersection of 92 Street and 100 Avenue.

The suspect jumped from her vehicle and began to run westbound before she was apprehended by police.

Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

The female remains in police custody and charges are pending.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.

Grande Prairie RCMP charge youth following acts of vandalism

On August 30, 2018 at approximately 2 a.m. Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a report of young people ringing the doorbell and running away in the area of Kateri Drive. Investigation revealed that, in addition to disturbing residents, the youth were breaking windows and vandalizing vehicles.

Four youth between the ages of 12 and 14 are facing charges of mischief and obstructing police.

Police are asking anyone that has had property damaged as a result of this incident to come forward and contact the Grande Prairie RCMP to provide a statement. Witnesses, or anybody with information about this incident, can speak with police by attending the detachment or calling (780) 830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.