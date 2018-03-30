Grande Prairie RCMP charge male following search warrant execution

RCMP

News release

Grovedale, Alberta – On Saturday March 17, at approximately 9:30 AM Grande Prairie RCMP rural members, with assistance from; RCMP city members, the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU), Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and Police Dog Services, executed a search warrant on a rural property in Grovedale.



Police obtained information that the resident possessed a number of prohibited weapons that were kept on the property. The following items were seized during the search:



. Four firearms, including one stolen firearm.



. Ammunition.



. One improvised explosive device.



. Computer and thumb drives.



The explosive device was secured by EDU at the scene.



David MONETTE (47) of Grande Prairie has been charged with 22 weapons related offences and one charge of possessing an improvised explosive device.



MONETTE remained in police custody and was to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.