Government of Canada and the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3 to end drinking water advisories

WAUZHUSHK ONIGUM NATION, ON, Aug. 18, 2017 – Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, announced $1.2 million in investments through Budget 2016 to support eight water infrastructure projects in eight First Nations in Treaty No. 3 and help ensure that their residents continue to have access to clean, safe drinking water.

Through these investments, the Government of Canada is working with First Nations on sustainable approaches to eliminate long-term drinking water advisories by March 2021 and to prevent new long-term advisories from happening.

“Today’s announcement will ensure that residents from Treaty 3 will be able to turn on their taps and drink clean, safe water. This is an example of what can be achieved when we work in full partnership. We are a proud partner with these First Nations as they improve the quality of life in their communities. This is reconciliation in action.”

– The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P., Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs.

“Water is such a vital and plentiful resource in northwestern Ontario and everyone in the region deserves the simple basics of safe and reliable drinking water. The Government of Canada is working in genuine partnership with First Nations in Treaty No. 3 so that on-reserve residents, like other Canadians, have access to a sustainable water supply.”

– The Honourable Bob Nault, P.C., Member of Parliament for Kenora.

“I am pleased that the Government of Canada is working toward its Budget 2016 commitment to end long-term drinking water advisories on reserve by March 2021. These investments in First Nations water infrastructure are essential to maintaining a healthy environment and access to clean drinking water for generations to come.”

– Don Rusnak, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Rainy River.