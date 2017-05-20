Government of Canada expands passport services to Service Canada Centres across Canada

Canada News Wire

News release

Passport services have now expanded from 151 to over 300 Service Canada Centres, providing Canadians with more options when applying for or renewing a passport.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, made the announcement today (May 11.

Service Canada Centre locations across the country are now receiving passport applications and validating citizenship documents, making it more convenient and accessible for Canadians to submit passport applications.

Canadians applying for passports at a Service Canada Centre are able to submit their applications and have their citizenship documents, like birth certificates and certificates of citizenship, validated and returned to them while they are in the office. Service Canada Centres will also assist citizens with their standard passport application by reviewing it on site for completeness, accepting payment and forwarding it on for processing.

For more information, go to www.cic.gc.ca/english/passport, which includes passport service office locations.