A good turnout for Seniors Fun Day at Club Des Pionniers, Donnelly

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The second get-together of the Seniors Fun Day took place at Club Des Pionniers in Donnelly, Thursday, March 2.

Eighty-two people attended the event of which 74 participated in the competitions: 6 competed in the snooker, 32 in carpet bowling tournament and 36 players participated in the crib tournament.

The event, which included lunch started at 10am and ran until approximately 3pm.

The winners of the snooker tournament were Marcel Trudeau (first place), Charles Macnell (second place) and Gilbert Maisonneuve (third place).

The winning teams in the crib tournament were Doris Ouellette and Denise Lanctot (first place), Jacques Laflamme and Richard Ouellette (second place) and Annette Blanchette and Katie Anderson (third place).

The lineup of Carpet bowling winning teams were Rita Ouellette, Henriette Turcotte, Yvette Laflamme and Diane Dentinger (first place). Denis Dentinger, Carol Parker, Killer Girard and Henri Poirier (second place) and Rita St Arneault, Jeanne Desharnais, Gertrude Levasseur and Roland Desharnais (third place.)

There are four venues where the Seniors Fun Days take place: Club Alhouette, Falher, Club Des Pionniers in Donnelly, Girouxville Club Etoile and The Golden Age Club in McLennan.

The entry fee is $10 for participants, $7 of which goes towards food and refreshments with the remaining 3 dollars contributing to the prize money for the winners of the three tournament events and spectators pay $7.

The next Seniors Fun Day will be held in Girouxville on Thursday March 16.