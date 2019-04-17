Good Shepherd School announces new Early Intervention Pre-Kindergarten Program for the 2019/20 school year

The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division is pleased to announce that Good Shepherd School in Peace River will have an all new Early Intervention Pre-Kindergarten Program commencing in the 2019/20 school year.



The program will be exclusively for children with English as their second language, identify as Indigenous, or have mild, moderate or severe developmental delays.



All children must be three years and six months old by September 1st, 2019 to be eligible for the program. Children with extreme delays who are two years and six months old by September 1st, 2019 old will also be eligible.



“We are thrilled to introduce this program to Good Shepherd School for the 2019/20 school year,” said Good Shepherd School Principal Tina McDonald. “We look forward to enhancing our early intervention supports for young children. We look forward to watching them learn and grow throughout their early education.”



The program will run from September 2019 to June 2020 for four half-days per week.



The school is committed to providing small class sizes for both Pre-Kindergarten classes.



Flexible instruction will be offered based on each child’s individual needs and interests.



Access to multidisciplinary support, such as Speech and Language Pathologist, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Psychologist, Hearing and Vision and Behaviour Management Consultation services will be available.



Parents and families interested in Pre-Kindergarten for their child must contact Good Shepherd School at (780) 624 – 3432 for either a screening or information session.