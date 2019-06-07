Golf tournament raises $3,000 for Ecole Providence Breakfast Program

L to R: Cam Calliou, Francis, Doug and Lawrence Chalifoux, earned the honorary title of “Best Team Spirit,” at the May 25 Golf Tournament fundraiser.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

A 4-ball, Vegas Style Golf Tournament fundraiser took place at Smoky River Regional Golf Course in McLennan, Saturday May 25.

The warm, sunny weather was ideal for the tournament, organized by Ecole Providence Indigenous Program Coordinator, Norma Chalifoux.



Approximately 30 participants, some traveling from as far away as Edmonton, took part in the event. All funds raised at the two-round, 18-hole tournament was donated to the Ecole Providence breakfast program.



Along with an auction, hole-prizes and fifty/fifty draw worth over three-hundred dollars, the event also includes supper at the clubhouse following the tournament.



Individuals and businesses donated money and prize items for the event, including the Bartram-Soto family, Claire Tanguay, Natalie Laboucan, Doug Chalifoux, Val Gauthier, Scott and Ryan Hicks, Tyler Chalifoux, David Ducharmbre, Pierette Chalifoux, Moon Halcrow, and Ron and Norma Chalifoux.



Hicks Honey donated $400 and Mike’s Sandblasting donated $500 with the overall event raising approximately $3,000 towards the Ecole Providence breakfast program.