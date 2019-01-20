Glenmary Catholic Solar School hosts junior basketball tournament

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

smokyriverexpress.com

@SmokyRiverExprs

Glenmary Catholic Solar School, Peace High and T.A. Norris Middle School in Peace River were busy on January 18 and 19, as their gyms became the scene of a junior basketball tournament.

Glenmary hosted the Bob Plowman Invitational and junior boys and girls teams came from around the region to compete.

The consolation and championship games were played on January 19. Here are some of the results of that tournament.

. Boys bronze medal game: La Crete Lancers 52, Charles Spencer Mavericks, 47. The Lancers took home the bronze medal.

. Girls bronze medal game: Grande Prairie Composite High School Totems, 48, High Level Public Bears, 28. The Totems took home the bronze medal.

. Boys gold medal game: Glenmary Saints ‘A’ team, 44, High Level Public Bears, 37. The Glenmary team received the gold medal and banner, the Bears took home the silver medal.

. Girls gold medal game: La Crete Lancers 29, Glenmary Saints, 28. The Lancers received the gold medal and banner, the Saints received the silver medal.

Below are a series of action shots and videos of the tournament. Look for a story about the tournament in the January 30 edition of the Smoky River Express.