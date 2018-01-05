Girouxville’s mayor reflects on 2017

Mayor Alain Dion

Village of Girouxville

Sincere best wishes and Happy New Year to the residents of the Village of Girouxville and our neighbours throughout the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130.



In, 2017, improvements and beautification of our playground and skating projects are ongoing with the much-appreciated team of volunteers. Their fundraising events and contributions to the projects have not gone unnoticed.



In August, the Musée Girouxville Museum with the assistance of a core of volunteers and the Village of Girouxville council and staff celebrated Canada 150. A great day of games and activities, demonstrations, and delicious barbecue were enjoyed by all.



Thank you to all who donated for this celebration. We are truly blessed to have a community of volunteers at our museum, skating rink, recreation, community and regional organizations.



We recognize and thank you!



Although costs are continually rising, Council and staff strive to maintain our services at minimal cost to our taxpayers – snow removal, water, garbage collection and recycling. In 2017, we committed the budget to maintenance and updating of our public buildings, purchasing of new equipment (lawn mower/ snow blower and steamer), new waterline and fire hydrant on 48th Street. In 2018, we will proceed with the “Road Improvement Road Project-2018” – Curb & gutter, storm sewer and paving of 48th Street as well as other road improvements.



We continue to participate with our neighbouring communities in regional programs. We believe these programs to be of greatest importance and benefit to all who live in the Smoky River Region.



On behalf of the Village of Girouxville Council, we wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.