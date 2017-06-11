Girouxville Museum has new displays, including Canada 150

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

With Canada’s 150th anniversary celebration just weeks away, many activities are being planned.

The Girouxville Museum’s contribution to that celebration is a new display, featuring a map of the country, flags of different designs and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

It is just one of several new displays at the Girouxville Museum. Helene Couillard, a board member, and summer student Kaila Paradis are encouraging the public to drop in and see what the museum has to offer.

“It’s always changing, we’re always adding and planning ahead,” says Paradis.

One of the new displays, located just inside the entrance, consists of a piece of telegraph equipment for the train station that was part of Girouxville many decades ago.

There’s also a new veterans display, featuring a photo of Donat and Joseph Lemire, military uniforms, a duffel bag and a Canadian soldier’s handbook. On the side of the display are two poems, ‘In Flanders Field’, and ‘Across the Sea’ by Marie Laboucan, which is dedicated to all Native war veterans.

On the upper level of the museum is a firearms display, featuring lever action rifles, a handgun and others. There is also information about Odule Nolette, known as the ‘town cop’ for Girouxville from 1952-1959.

Look for more photos of the displays on Page 11 of this week’s Express.

Board member Helene Couillard encourages the public to visit the museum.

“It’s a great place to visit,” she says. “We have lots of artifacts on display, and lots of information.”

The museum will hold a Canada 150 celebration from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 21. Watch for an announcement.

The Girouxville Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and closed weekends and holidays. The museum will close for the season at the end of August.

For more information, please call (780) 323-4252.