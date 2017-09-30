Girouxville Council Notebook, September 13, 2017

Tom Henihan

Municipal Asset Management Program

Motion that the Village of Girouxville commits to conducting the following activities in its proposed project submitted to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’, Municipal Asset Management Program to advance our asset management program:

Establish Asset Management outline and framework $30,000.

Establish strategies for information access, data $28,000, hosting/software providers, and processes for adding data in the future $20,000.

GIS set-up – Provincial ACP Grant includes video data collection and orthophotographs $397,048. Total: $475,048.

And that the Village of Girouxville commits $1,500 from its 2017 budget toward the cost of this initiative and an additional $200,000 from the Alberta Community Partnership grant

Road Improvement – Project 48th Street:

Motion to proceed with tendering for 2018, the Road Improvement Project – 48th Street Concrete Curb and Gutter (West Side Only), Road Base & Paving, Storm Sewers & Drainage to be funded with MSI and Federal Gas Tax funding.

Bylaw No.17-03 Water and Sewer:

Motions made to pass all three readings Bylaw No. 17-03 – for the establishment of a scale of water and sewer and for regulating and controlling the use of water from the water supply and distribution system.

ATCO Franchise Fee: Motion that the ATCO Gas Franchise fee for 2018 remain at 24%.