Village of Girouxville Council Notebook – October 10, 2018

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Be a Part of History

Moved by Councillor Ewing that the Musée Girouxville Museum and the Village of Girouxville advertise in the “2018 Commemorative Pictorial Directory” and send a letter on behalf of council congratulating the Paroisse Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish on its 90th Anniversary.

Land Use Bylaw Update

Moved by Councillor Elliott that the Village of Girouxville accept Vicinia Planning & Engagement Inc.’s Land Use Bylaw Update proposal.

Smoky River Physician House Surplus

Moved by Mayor Dion that the Village of Girouxville’s share of surplus from the sale of the Smoky River Physician House be allocated to a reserve account under the Town of McLennan.

Smoky River Heart River Housing 2019-2023 Business Plan

Moved by Mayor Dion to approve the Smoky River Heart River Housing 2019-2023 Business Plan as presented and to request a copy of Schedule B: Smoky River Housing Needs Assessment.

Letters of Support: Regional Broadband

Moved by Councillor Johnson to send a letter supporting the Town of McLennan’s Alberta Community Partnership (ACP) application to partner in the “Regional Broadband Study”.

Moved by Councillor Johnson to send a letter supporting the Village of Donnelly’s CARES application to partner in the “Regional Broadband Study”.

Smoky River Express

Moved by Mayor Dion to receive for information.

November Regular Council Meeting

Moved by Mayor Dion that the regular council meeting for the month of November 2018 be held on November 7, 2018 at the Village Office conference room at 7:00 pm.

Organizational Meeting

Moved by Councillor Johnson that the Village of Girouxville Organizational Meeting be held on October 15, 2018 at the Village Office conference room at 7:00 pm.

Community Education Committee- Letter of Support

Moved by Mayor Dion to send a letter supporting the Community Education Committee for the Northern Lakes College campus in McLennan’s request to President Everatt to delay invoking the Community Access Point status from the 2019/20 to the 2020/21 academic year.