Village of Girouxville Council Notebook – March 8, 2017

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Public Works Foreman

The recently appointed Public Works Foreman, Marc Turcotte attended the March 8 Girouxville Council meeting to introduce himself to council members and give them a general overview and to discuss priorities.

Municipal Census

Council has concerns with the census havin being done inaccurately and therefore affecting funding. With 2016 MSI Capital and BMTG funding calculations – $6,000.00 loss x 5 years = $30,000.

Council is reviewing the possibility of redoing a municipal census and would like to emphasize how important it is for residents to fill out these census forms.

Garbage Pickup System

Girouxville residents received instruction inserts with their water bill regarding the new Waste Commission’s garbage pickup system and the changes that will occur with the new system.

The garbage containers will be delivered after March 21 for use on March 28.