Village of Girouxville Council Notebook for January 11, 2017

Smoky River Regional Economic Development Budget

A motion was approved for Smoky River Regional Economic Development’s 2017 budget. The Village of Girouxville requisition remains the same as 2016 at $4,656.00.

Purchase of 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Truck

A motion was approved to ratify the purchase of 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 for $14,500.00 plus GST for 2016 and to fund by transferring from contingency reserves.

Victim Services

Motion approved to contribute $2 per capita Peace Regional Victim Services.

FCM’s Ann MacLean Award

Motion to send letter supporting Margaret Tardif’s nomination for FCM’s Ann MacLean Award.

Public Works

The new public works foreman is Marc Turcotte.

Delegation

A delegation for the Girouxville Enhancement Committee represented by Marc and Alex Brochu, spoke with Girouxville Council bringing it up-to-date on the status of the Skating Rink Project, discussing issues such as the estimated cost of the project, municipal standards and a variety of other matters.

The delegation and Council agreed to meet again as more information on the project becomes available.