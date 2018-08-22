Girouxville Council Notebook – August 15, 2018

Tom Henihan

Delegation

Linda Duplessis from Peace Library System provided council an update on Peace Library activities, resources and operational dollars.

Diane Chiasson –Economic Development presented to council the benefits of becoming a member of the Alberta Bilingual Municipal Association and an update on the Broadband Steering Committee meeting. – Motion that the Village of Girouxville become a member of the Alberta Bilingual Municipal Association. – Motion that Councillor Johnson attends the Francophone d’Amérique conference in Grande Prairie on September 6 and 7.

Asset Management Policy

Motion to approve the Asset Management Policy as presented – To codify Council’s commitment to asset management practices, which support the delivery of municipal services, manage risk, and realize value for money through solid, cost-effective asset management principles. To also, facilitate the creation and maintenance of a municipal asset database, with the intent of retaining and solidifying the intangible intellectual capital accumulated within the organization.

Outdoor Skating Rink Concrete Tender

Tabled

Connect by All-Net

Motion not to participate in the All-Net proposal as presented. – Other alternatives will be used in conjunction with the Village of Girouxville’s website to alert residents signed up to receive Notices.

Smoky River Physician House Committee

Motion to appoint Mayor Dion and CAO on the Smoky River Physician Housing committee overseeing the sale/purchase of the physician house as per the “Property Ownership Agreement”. – Motion to support the sale of the current physician house.

Smoky River Regional Economic Development Strategic Plan

Motion that Councillor Ewing, Councillor Johnson and CAO to attend the Smoky River Regional Economic Development, Strategic Planning Session.

Regional Broadband Memorandum of Understanding

Motion to authorize the signing of the Big Lakes Broadband Memorandum of Understanding.