Girouxville council needs more candidates

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

It is the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 20, and the Village of Girouxville has only one candidate for council, so far.

Girouxville residents are encouraged to apply for positions.

They can pick up the council nomination forms at the municipal office on main street.

Candidates must have five people, who are residents of Girouxville, sign their nomination forms. No one outside of Girouxville can sign for them. The nomination package includes information about the commitment required to be a councillor.

Completed nomination forms must be submitted to the municipal office between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday.

UPDATE FOR DONNELLY

The Village of Donnelly now has all five candidates for their council and nominations are closed as of Sept. 20. The Village of Donnelly extended the deadline twice, awaiting more candidates.

Look for a story about all the council nominations and forthcoming elections in the Sept. 27 edition of the Smoky River Express. Meanwhile, names of officially nominated candidates for other local governments are online HERE