PIC – Girouxville Co-op hosts a customer appreciation lunch

The Girouxville Co-op held a customer appreciation lunch on June 21 to mark their 75th anniversary. Pictured above, left-right, are Maureen Prellwitz, the office manager; Mike Lambert, the new general manager; and Kim Girard, the petroleum supervisor. Says Lambert, “Our 75th anniversary celebration is proving to be an absolute success. It’s quite humbling to be part of this great achievement and to have so many loyal customers share this milestone with us. I am very motivated and plan to keep our Co-op family growing and to make every customers experience a satisfying one. The Girouxville Co-op has been proud to serve its customers for 75 years and looks forward to serving all of you for many years to come.”