Girouxville Co-op Ltd. holds annual meeting, highlights 75th anniversary

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Girouxville Co-op Ltd. held their annual general meeting at the Girouxville community hall on April 11.

Rene Blanchette discussed the minutes of the 2016 annual meeting, as well as the financial report and he gave his presidents’ report.

Blanchette also highlighted the co-op’s 75th anniversary in 2017 and noted there will be events throughout the year to celebrate it.

He is stepping down from the president’s position and retiring, after serving the co-op for 27 years. The board members gave him a barbecue in recognition of his service.

Look for a story in this week’s Express about the annual general meeting.