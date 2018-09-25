Girl Guides of Canada first meeting at the Log Cabin, Tuesday, October 2



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

After something of a hiatus, the Girl Guides of Canada will be once again available in Falher this fall.



“All preparations have been made, training has been done with the guiders, materials have been taken care of and the cookies ordered,” says organizer Laura Wuth. “The first Girl Guides meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, October 2 at the Log Cabin in Falher.”



Wuth grew up in Fort St. John and following high school attended university in Lethbridge.



She moved to Falher to take up a teaching position at École Routhier last year.



Wuth recently received the Edwin Parr Award for the HPSD at the Alberta School Board Association Awards presentations in Peace River.



Now beginning her second year at Routhier, Wuth, who was a member of the Girl Guides of Canada, decided to take the initiative and organize a group here in Falher.



This year, the guides are offering two branches: Brownies age 7 to 8 and Guides age 9 to 11.



“We are just going up to age eleven because there are only two of us taking care of things,” says Wuth. “We are hoping that we can get parents interested to start up the older branches so the girls can continue on and hopefully one day we will have a unit for each of the branches starting with Sparks.”



Parents can register their kids online but Wuth and fellow Routhier teacher and guides organizer Taryn Aucoin will also be prepared to registered girls at the first meeting on October 2.



Meetings will usually take place at the Log Cabin as that will be the home base.



However, there will be outdoor activities of which parents will be given notice in advance.



“The park is right across from the log cabin so as long as girls have ample notice and they are prepared with the winter gear they need, I believe we should be able to do lots of things outside,” says Wuth.



Girl Guides is an organization with a long history and a strong future.



In existence for over a century, it offers girls a strong foundation to be productive citizens and to excel in life.



The Girl Guides Guiding offers a safe environment exclusively for girls to develop confidence and discover their own potential, maintain mental and physical wellbeing and the facility to cultivate healthy relationships.



For more information on the Falher Girl Guides of Canada contact Laura Wuth at lwuth@hpsd.ca or Taryn Aucoin at taucoin@hpsd.ca.